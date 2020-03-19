Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have always been pitted against each other whether they like it or not. Maybe it's the similarity in names, their history, Deepika Padukone. We can't really say why. They've done enough to change that perception of being at loggerheads, however, it's hard not to see the similarities and differences between the two.

There's no doubt the two have delivered some of the most impactful performances of their time. While they're busy changing Indian cinema, their net worth also seems to be getting a big boost. It's an ode to all the love they're on the receiving end of, after all.

Ranveer Singh's net worth

Ranveer Singh has so far had more successful releases than Ranbir Kapoor in the last year or so. With big movies like Gully Boy and Simmba, the actor has been moving up the ranks of actors in the country. As a commercial and critical success, there is no doubt the actor is also making as much as he works. The actor also has big releases coming up this year like '83.

Ranveer is valued at around $40 million, which is approximately INR 300 crores according to the latest reports. The actor charges between INR 15 and 20 crores per film. He was also on the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. His annual earnings around INR 121 crores.

The actor so far has 28 brand endorsements under his belt including Ching's, Make My Trip and Jack and Jones. His brand value alone stands at INR 84 crores. With a shoe collection of 1000 pairs or so, and a whole range of luxury cars including- Aston Martin Rapid S, Mercedes Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L. The actor recently bought a Lamborghini Urus worth INR 3 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor's net worth

Ranbir Kapoor has been known as one of the most skilful actors Bollywood has to offer from the current generation of actors. While the last year or so has been slow in terms of performances for the actor, he is hoping to stage a huge release through Brahmastra. He will be seen in the film with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Previously the actor has delivered power-packed performances in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju which were also big commercial successes.

According to the latest report, the actor is currently valued at $45 million which comes to INR 322 crores. Like Ranveer, Ranbir happens to be one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He charges between INR 18 and 20 crores per film and takes a share of the profit as well. His brand endorsement rate is a whopping INR 5 crores per endorsement.

Ranbir Kapoor owns real estate coming up to INR 16 crores reports suggest. Like Ranveer, the actor invests in luxury cars including brands such as- Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, Toyota land Cruiser, among others. The actor incidentally also has a high ranking when it comes to charity and social work as well.

Although Ranbir Kapoor wins this round by a slim margin, Ranveer Singh is surely a fitting competition. Moreover, the two have enough hearts, still, it does put our bank accounts in perspective. They're the ones having the last laugh for sure.