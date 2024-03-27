Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Nitesh Tiwari are busy preparing for the magnum opus Ramayana. Ever since the announcement, all eyes have been on the team and how they manage to make the ambitious film. If reports are anything to go by, it will be a three-part film and will undoubtedly be one of the costliest films of the industry.

Cast to disappear

If reports are anything to go by, the film's official announcement might come around Ram Navmi this year, which falls in April. The film's cast is expected to disappear from the public eye to keep their look for the film hidden from the media's glare. The shooting of the film is also expected to start from April.

"The entire team of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is busy prepping for the film and working on the looks of their respective characters. In all probability the shooting of the film will begin in mid-April. Most of the actors of the film are slowly disappearing from the public eye and will be shooting on different sets put up in film city."

Who will play what?

Arun Govil, who is renowned for playing the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, has said that Ranbir is not only a good and award-winning actor but also a cultured and morally upright person. He also called the Kapoor lad a hardworking and traditional man. On comparisons between the films, Govil said that only time will be able to tell what the future holds.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was rumoured to have been roped in to play Sita, however, owing to date issues she reportedly had to back out. Sunny Deol is reported to be playing the role of Hanuman while Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravana.