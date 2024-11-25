Ranbir Kapoor is all set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after seventeen (17) years for 'Love & War'. The first time they worked together was when the actor made his big Bollywood debut with SLB's 'Saawariya'. Ranbir and Bhansali's association dates back to when Ranbir used to be SLB's assistant director and had also assisted him on the sets of 'Black.' Ranbir very recently spoke about his collaboration with Sanjay after years and how he was feeling about it.

Ranbir, who is still basking in the major success of his film 'Animal,' was in attendance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he spoke about working with SLB and many other things. The actor mentioned that the journey of working on 'Love and War' has been extremely nostalgic for him.

"He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) hasn't changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different," Ranbir said.

SLB's 'Love & War' was announced in January earlier this year and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. According to speculation, Vicky and Ranbir supposedly play Indian Armed Forces officers, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the film. Based on rumors, the shoot has already started with Ranbir and Vicky but Alia will only start shooting for the film after she wraps up working on YRF's 'Alpha.'

While this is both Ranbir and Alia's second time collaborating with the director, it will mark Vicky's first time working with Bhansali. Fans are also optimistic to see the real-life power couple, Ranbir and Alia coming together on-screen after 'Brahmastra.' This will also be the second time that Alia and Vicky will share screen space together after 'Raazi.'

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the former at the same IFFI event in Goa revealed his conversation with the actress the first time they met. He said, "I remember the first time I met Alia (Bhatt), she asked me, 'Who is Kishore Kumar?' It's just the circle of life."

Ranbir then connected it to his grandfather, Raj Kapoor's legacy as he mentioned, "People are forgotten and then newer artists come. So, I think it's very important that we remember our roots. Not just Mr. Raj Kapoor, there are so many filmmakers and artists that we should constantly celebrate."