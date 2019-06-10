It looks like Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have decided to swap their directors for their upcoming projects. Reports have been doing the rounds that Ranbir will replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar while SRK will star in Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial project.

Rumours suggest that SRK, who had been jittery about picking up right projects after the failure of Zero, has signed Hirani's next on dotted lines. It is being said that SRK will be producing the film under Red Chillies Entertainment.

While there's no confirmation about this particular news, it will be interesting to see Ranbir and SRK trying their hands with the two directors.