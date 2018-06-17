After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor has finally a debut on social media to share a special Father's Day memory with his fans. He is currently interacting with his fans through the official Fox Star Studio Twitter handle.

The official Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi changed its account name to Ranbir Kapoor at 12 noon and informed fans that the actor will be coming live to interact with them.

Ranbir Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his childhood posing with his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor as a Jaadu Ki Jhappi moment in his first tweet and wrote, "Awkward teenager moment with papa."

When a Twitter user asked Ranbir about his debut on social media, the actor said it felt "strange" but was happy to connect with his fans on Father's Day.

Sharing some of his favourite moments with his father Rishi Kapoor on Twitter, Ranbir said, "I am a football fan and papa's a cricket fan! But we watched the Argentina-Iceland game together. It was fun educating him about the sport!"

When a user asked Ranbir how tough it was to play a biopic and portraying someone else on screen, he replied, "I must confess that it's terrifying and exciting at the same time!"

Another user asked the actor if ever he had a fight with his dad and how did he manage to resolve the issue. Ranbir replied, "Meri dad se bahut phat-ti hai. I don't even know what his eye color is because I've never looked into his eye. However, Happy Father's Day papa. I love you!"

He also shared some of his significant father-son moments from his movies with a hashtag JadduKiJhappi.

On Father's Day, the makers of Sanju unveiled yet another poster of the biopic featuring Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai avatar. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.