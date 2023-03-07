Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkkaar, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the screens this week. Interestingly, Ranbir is back to his chocolate boy image after a long time.

However, the 40-year-old actor also confirmed that this will be his last rom-com as he is 'getting older'. The actor has earlier starred in rom-coms such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam, to name a few.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actor has confirmed that he is looking forward to a six-month paternity break to spend time with his newborn daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt. The actor has not signed any films after Sandeep Reddy's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

"In two months. I'm looking forward to it. I think I'll have a good five to six months of absolutely no work and just be in a blissful state, I'll be done with Animal by the end of April, and then I'll take a long break to spend time with my daughter," he was quoted saying.

The Rockstar actor also clarified that he would take up something only if the script appeals. By the end of 2023, Ranbir is expected to begin the shoot of Brahmastra 2. Director Ayan Mukerji is currently writing the script and the pre-production works are expected to begin soon.