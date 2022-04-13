Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, fondly called Ralia, are finally getting married and their fans can't keep calm. According to previous reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14 and the preparations are going on in full at their Vastu residence in Mumbai's Bandra. However, if a latest report is to be believed, it seems the couple has decided to postpone the wedding amid all the hype and speculations.

In his latest interview with Aaj Tak, Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has claimed that his sister will not be taking the plunge either on April 13 or April 14. Apparently, the security concerns have prompted the couple to take the decision.

Couple concerned about the security?

He reportedly told the portal that the Bollywood couple have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date, hinting at April 20, as information was allegedly 'leaked' to the media.

"The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed," Rahul told the portal. "Security concerns were also one of the reasons" he claimed. In addition, he had also reportedly said that the couple will make an official announcement soon. He said, "As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

However, Rahul has now claimed that it isn't true. He said that Ranbir and Alia's wedding has not been postponed but the wedding venue might change due to media stationed outside their house.

Venue shifted to Taj Hotel, Colaba?

Rahul told HT, "Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven't mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can't tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April."

Rahul added, "The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk."

Speaking further about the wedding details, Rahul said that he has been advised to switch off his phone to avoid leaking inside information. "I am not authorised to speak. And I will not open my mouth. It is a matter of time now. I have been told to switch off my phone, but I can't do that because I have to be accessible to my clients as I am a gym instructor," he added.

Ayan Mukerji confirms wedding

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji has finally confirmed that his favourite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed getting married. The director shared a romantic video from the couple's upcoming movie titled 'Brahmastra' and congratulated them on their upcoming wedding.

Sharing the video, the director wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

Concluding the post, he said, "Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight." Soon after he shared the post, Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and dropped a string of heart emojis that confirms the most awaited wedding of the year.