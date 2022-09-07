The newly-married Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are extremely busy gearing up for their upcoming release 'Brahmastra' on September 9.

After a long delay due to the pandemic, the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, is finally set for the audience to watch it at the theatres.

'Brahmastra' beats 'RRR'

Though the team was quite worried about the box office start, it seems the film is ready to take a flying start as reports state that the advance booking of the film has already crossed the advance booking of 'RRR' (Hindi) and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in only two and a half days at a theatre chain. According to reports, 1,31,000 tickets were booked at PVR, Cineplex, INOX, till 11.30 pm on September 6. However, it is yet to take the lead at the other places.

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had predicted the opening day box office numbers for Brahmastra. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Bala had said that the film will surely collect Rs.25 crores on day of release. He said, "So, on Day 1, it has to collect Rs 25 crore net, and probably around Rs 75 crore at the end of the three-day weekend, considering they are expecting Rs 10 crore in advance booking. It should be the Number 1 Hindi movie, bettering Sooryavanshi. Given the buzz and the promotions, it should manage to do that."

Fans waiting to witness Ranbir and Alia on screen for the first time

Post pandemic, 'Brahmastra' is the second Hindi film that has managed to sell the maximum number of tickets as a part of the opening day advance booking.

Here's a list of the total number of tickets booked for a film at national chains post pandemic on day one.

Total tickets booked before opening 'KGF 2' [Hindi] - 5,05,000 'Brahmastra' [Tuesday 11.30pm] - 1, 31,000 '83' - 1, 29,000 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 2 - 1, 12, 000 'RRR' [Hindi] - 1,09,000 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - 64,000 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - 61,000 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' - 56,000 'Shamshera' - 50,000 'Samrat Prithviraj' - 45,000

Meanwhile, it seems that the fans are waiting eagerly for the film as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. A three-part fantasy epic, 'Brahmastra' traces the history of ancient Indian astras and their manifestation in human bodies with the prime 'Brahma' astra as the supreme being.