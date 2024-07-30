Ranbir Kapoor has spoken up about Alia Bhatt's bond with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir has said that the two share a great equation and are quite honest with one another. He also said that Alia tends to be more honest with Neetu than him and that is something that makes him quite happy. The Ramayan actor further said that he is surrounded by special women around him.

Equation between Neetu and Alia

Talking to Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Ranbir said, "You love your family, and another person who is an outsider is loving your life the way you love your life. Even if it is not real, it's an effort. That kind of effort is not easy, and to continue doing it is very rare. It's very rare that everything falls into place and everyone gets along, so it is always an effort."

The Animal actor further added, "My mother and Alia share a very good relationship. They are very honest with each other, more honest than I am with my mother. This makes me happy. I am surrounded by women—my mother, my sister, Alia, and now Raha—they are the best women in the world."

How Alia changed her 'loud tone'

Prior to this, another clip of Ranbir Kapoor's interview had gone viral. Ranbir had spoken about how since the first time he met Alia he knew she was special. He went on to add how Alia has put in an effort to change her 'loud tone' around him. He added that Alia changed her tone to put him at ease and he had seen such tones throughout his childhood in the fights between his father, Rishi Kapoor and mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor had also said that he loves coming home to Alia Bhatt and Raha. He went on to call the National award winner and "overachiever" and the best mother, wife, daughter and sister.