Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy with the construction and development of their new home in Mumbai. The new parents wish to move in to a bigger home, now that they have their daughter Raha Kapoor with them. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen paying a visit to the housing site and inspecting the work being done.

Raha - the wealthiest star kid

If reports are anything to go by, the Rs 250 crore mansion will be named after Raha Kapoor. Not just that, a Bollywood Life report states that it will be Ranbir's gift to his little one, thus making her the richest star kid. There are also the reports of the property being more lavish and bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both have been at the peak of their careers ever since Raha's birth.While Alia's last few projects - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings won her awards and critical acclaim, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal smashed the box office. While Alia Bhatt has another ambitious project - Jigra - lined up for release, Ranbir's kitty has some enviable projects too.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Both, Alia and Ranbir collectively are also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War featuring Vicky Kaushal as well.

Alia on how motherhood changed her

"But it's changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don't know what change that is going to bring about. But we'll see. I'm excited to see how that journey pans out," Alia had said in an interview, right after Raha's birth.