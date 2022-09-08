Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is extremely busy gearing up for his upcoming big release 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji, on September 9. While, all eyes are desperately waiting to witness the magic of 'Brahmastra' which can be a game-changer for the 'Rockstar' actor, Ranbir has now opened up about the failure of his previous film titled 'Shamshera' that also featured Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

After four years of no releases, the newly-married actor first saw the release of his period action drama 'Shamshera' in July 2022, however, it resulted in a disaster at the box office. Many people felt that the film was affected by the calls for boycott and a general air of negativity about Bollywood that has been prevalent in the last few years.

'The content is not good'

In a recent media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor addressed this and spoke about his film's failure for the first time in public. At a recent promotional event in Delhi on Wednesday, September 7, Ranbir dismissed all the notions that calls of boycott had affected the film's box office prospects.

"If the film didn't run at the box office, it's only because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content. If you make a good film, enertain people, of course they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters and get entertained. So, if a film doesn't work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That's what I feel is the true answer," he said.

'Shamshera will find its tribe someday'

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt too had also spoken about the disastrous result of the film. He said how the film was criticized by people who didn't even watch it.

In his long note, he wrote:

"Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit - cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years." "Through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people we so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being sold. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs," the note added.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' was made on a lavish budget of Rs. 150 crores but could only churn only around Rs. 64 crores at the box office, becoming one of the biggest disasters of Ranbir Kapoor's career.