Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's chemistry has always been through the roof. From Gully Boy to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; the two seem made for each other on the big screen. The two have been tickling our funny bones with their MakeMyTrip ads for a while now and in their latest ad too, they don't disappoint.

MMT new ad

In a new advertisement for MMT, Ranveer and Alia are seen as newlyweds. The two seem awkward as they talk about their 'first time'. However, eventually it turns out that the 'first time' the two are seen talking about is actually their first international trip. The two have again impressed everyone with their adorable chemistry and netizens were in awe.

"Did everyone think it was a Bold care ad?" a user asked. "Deepika and Ranbir Crying in Corner," another user wrote. "They both need to come in a movie again. Best chemistry," a comment read. "I thought I was one the wrong website for a second," another comment read. "U guys create magic on screen," one more comment read.

Ranveer and Alia formed a thick bond as they working together in films and ever since Gully Boy, there has been no looking back for the two. Ranveer and Alia even made an appearance together on Koffee with Karan where they referred to one another as 'sakhi' (friend).

Ranveer - Alia's equation

Alia Bhatt had heaped praise on Ranveer Singh for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. "Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds! I've said this to you before- your eyes changed!!! You don't act- you live the character! Can't do can't do- you're too good please go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with your brilliance. Actor to actor. Thank you for you!," she had written.

Ranveer Singh also has had the best of things to say about Alia Bhatt always. On the professional front, while Alia is busy with Jigra post production, she will soon begin work on Love and War starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don in the Don franchise.