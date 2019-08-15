Hollywood movie The Godfather series has become an inspiration for many gangster movies in the India in the last few decades. Among the lot, Mani Ratnam's Nayagan remains the best tribute to the Hollywood classic for its well-written storyline backed by solid performance from Kamal Haasan.

Even after close to five decades, the Godfather series continue to become a source of inspiration for filmmakes in India when it comes to gangster films. Ranarangam is the latest edition to it. Sudheer Varma, who shot to fame with Swamy Ra Ra, has taken inspiration for the screenplay from the Hollywood flick for his Telugu film which has Sharwanand in the male lead.

Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the female leads in Ranarangam, which has Muni Sharma, Brahmaji, Ajay and others in the supporting cast. The film has Prashanth Pillai's music, Divakar Mani's cinematography and Navin Nooli's editing.

The story of Ranarangam is set in the backdrop of 90s Visakhapatnam. NT Rama Rao announces a blanket ban on the sale of liquor in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Bootlegger Deva (Sharwanand) sees a business opportunity to run illegal liquor business like an organised crime syndicate. He wants the people in the region to purchase the liquor only from him. He constructs his own empire. Will the ambitious Chief Minister display his power to prevent his growth? Answer to this question forms the crux of the storyline:

Reviews:

The movie has generated a lot of pre-release buzz. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below:

Sandeep: @sudheerkvarma man brilliant flash back episode. Very well written scenes and some blocks are mind blowing. Hero intro lo half light block, Chepalu velaade block, liquor bid scene inka chala unai high feel aina blocks..

Shardanand is too good for these kinda roles... #Ranarangam

Sasi: #Ranarangam starts with @tarak9999 voice over ?? Kanisam press release chesthey initial hype ki help ayyedhi kadha !! Twitter Motham #Evaru news vundi kani no information on #RanarangamFromTomorrow ... pro evaru cinema ki ?