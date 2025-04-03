RANA Pushes for Rajasthani Language Recognition Amid Grand 75th Celebration

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), one of the most influential organizations representing the Rajasthani community abroad, used its 75th anniversary celebration to reignite a long-standing demand—the constitutional recognition of the Rajasthani language.

Marking the milestone with a grand cruise over the Hudson River, the event brought together over 400 prominent guests. But beyond the festivities, RANA members voiced frustration over what they see as continued neglect—the absence of Rajasthani in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which lists officially recognized languages.

Decades-Old Demand Still Unmet

Addressing the gathering, RANA President Prem Bhandari expressed disappointment over the delay in recognizing Rajasthani, despite the Rajasthan State Assembly's unanimous resolution in 2003 advocating its inclusion. He recalled RANA's pivotal role in initiating the resolution, which stemmed from its first International Convention in July 2003.

At the time, then-RANA President K.K. Mehta and Dr. Shashi Saha submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who ensured the resolution was passed within 52 days.

"This delay is purely a matter of political will," Bhandari remarked, underscoring the community's growing impatience.

Expanding Humanitarian Efforts

Beyond advocacy, RANA reinforced its commitment to philanthropy. Bhandari, who also chairs Jaipur Foot USA, announced a Mega Jaipur Foot Camp at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, developed in partnership with the American Punjab Society (APS). The initiative follows in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "India for Humanity" program, which has sponsored 32 global Jaipur Foot camps through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Plans are also underway for a Jaipur Foot camp in Trinidad and Tobago, with the Indian High Commission facilitating the approvals. Notably, the 90-year-old founder of Jaipur Foot, Padma Bhushan Dr. D.R. Mehta, will personally attend, marking a significant milestone for the initiative.

Diplomatic Transition & Cultural Festivities

The event also served as a farewell for Dr. Varun Jeph, the outgoing Deputy Consul General of India in New York, who was lauded for his service over the past three years and eight months. The incoming Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh was welcomed, alongside Indian Foreign Service officials Surender Adhana and Eldos Mathew Punnoose.

A vibrant display of Rajasthani culture rounded off the evening, featuring poetry recitals by Abhinav Shukla and a traditional Holi celebration with flower petals, marking RANA's 25th Holi Sneh Milan. Organizers highlighted the strong turnout from young Rajasthanis across the tri-state area, underscoring the diaspora's deep cultural ties and growing advocacy for linguistic recognition.

As RANA's movement gains momentum, the Rajasthani diaspora in the U.S. remains steadfast in its demand—urging the Indian government to finally acknowledge their language and heritage.