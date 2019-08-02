Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to co-produce a film. However, the production work and producing a film is definitely not a new learning task to Rana, as he comes from a family, which produces the highest number of films in a year. We are talking about none other than Suresh Productions.

But, how many of you know that Rana himself owns a production house and that he has named it Spirit Media? He has produced a couple of films under this banner. Once again, he is all set to produce one more film and is going to unfold an untold story.

Rana is going to co-produce a biopic on Muttiah Muralidharan, a spin legend from Sri Lanka, and none other than Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead role in this biopic. But this film is going to be produced under Suresh Productions (not under Spirit Media) in association with Dar Films.

Announcing this news on social media, Rana Daggubati, on Twitter tweeted, "Suresh Productions and I are proud to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through a legendary actor. Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralidharan soon!" (sic)

Muralidharan is a Sri Lankan cricket coach and a former player, who holds the records for most wickets in One Day Internationals as well as Test matches. Announcing his retirement, he started his career as bowling coach since 2014.

Vijay Sethupathi told news agency IANS, "I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who's made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me."