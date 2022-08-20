Women empowerment has a new meaning in new India. From Droupadi Murmu being elected as the President of India to Ruma Devi, a fashion designer from a small Rajasthan district, inspiring millions, women empowerment is no longer a topic for speeches in this age. As India celebrates this achievement, a special event organised by the Counsel General of India in New York and the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) has brought International attention to this feat.

The event on "Women Empowerment in New India" was held at the Indian Consulate NY in New York City, which turned out to be a grand success with the participation of notable personalities from the Indian diaspora as well as the inspirational Ruma Devi.

Ruma Devi, a fashion designer from Rajasthan's Barmer district who has made around 22,000 women self-dependent by giving them decent jobs despite studying till just the eighth standard, was invited to address the program.

Counsel General of India Randhir Jaiswal invited all the guests to the program. In attendance were Haridas Kotwala, Chairman of Rana Deepawali, former president of Rana Dasharatha Duggad, former member Dulichand Vaid, Sharad Kothari, Chandra Prakash Sukhwal, Ravi, AIA Chairman Dignitaries including Harish Thakkar FIA of Alok Kumar were present.

RANA President Prem Bhandari, in his address, gave the example of Ruma Devi for women empowerment in new India, while highlighting how the 32-year-old woman from a Rajasthan district having studied till the eighth standard went on to give a lecture at Harvard University and now invited for an address at the Indian Consulate NY.

At the program, captivating performance of Rajasthan's traditional ghoomer dance by Riya Dadhich, a 16-year-old Rajasthani origin US citizen, and Nidhi Ladda of Nagaur was organised. Both young artists were honoured with presentation letters, which were given to them by Counsel General of India Randhir Jaiswal.

Another interesting event at the program was when Riya invited Ruma Devi to perform ghoomer, to which she humbly obliged.

Lalit Gandhi, President of All India Jain Minority Federation, also welcomed everyone from Jain Sangh. On the occasion, Ankur Vaid, Chairman of the Historical Parade Federation Association of India (FIA), urged everyone to participate in the upcoming India parade on August 21, 2022, while thanking Bhandari. The program was a huge success as participants and guests enjoyed it alike.