The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) organized an annual gala in Long Island to honour the community members from the Indian diaspora for their service and contributions to society. At the grand event, RANA also raised a generous $1.3 million from various community leaders in contribution to various charitable causes such as Jaipur Foot.

The RANA gala turned out to be an engaging event, complete with cultural performances showcasing Rajasthan's heritage as well as songs by prominent artists from India. A group of RANA members' wives also performed Rajasthan's traditional Ghoomar dance at the event, which enthralled the audience. Nidhi Ladha and Kripa Patel did Ganesh Vandana and performed the Mahishasura Mardini dance.

The event was hosted by the talented Prashantt Gupta, a Rajasthan-origin actor, producer and writer. He kept the proceedings of the event interesting, keeping the audience occupied in the most fun and entertaining way.

Founder of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta was the special guest, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal, IFS was the chief guest, and Dr. Samin Sharma, a noted interventional cardiologist at Mt Sinai, was the guest of honour. Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community were present at the event.

At the event, $1.3 million were raised for charity. K K Mehta and Chandra Mehta announced a contribution of $1 million from their family trust and $100,000 in scholarships. Dr Raj Bansal pledged to sponsor one Jaipur Foot camp in memory of his late father, Dr Shubha Jain, a noted philanthropist from California, announced a contribution of $100,000 to RANA for charity purposes and Anil Jain and Jugal Kishore Ladda also announced contributions of $50,000 each for Jaipur Foot.

RANA Annual Dinner Gala 2022: Photos

(L-R) Padam Bhushan D R Mehta, CG Randheer Jayswal, RANA President Prem Bhandari, RANA Deep Mahotsav Chairman Dr Vijay Arya RAJASTHAN Foundation President and RANA Patron K K Mehta

RANA BODs and office bearers

CG of India in NY. Randhir Jaiswal, IFS

RANA president and Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari

RANA Deepmahotsav chairman Dr Vijay Arya

RANA president and Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari gives a bouquet of flowers to CGI NY Randhir Jaiswal at annual gala event

Haridas Kotewala Patron member of RANA giving award to TV channel and Board member of RANA Ashok Sancheti receiving on behalf of the channel.

Counsel General of India, New York, Randhir Jaiswal, giving plaque to Dr Raj Bansal, Mrs Raj Bansal and RANA joint treasurer Dr Sharad Kothari giving flowers to Mrs Raj Bansal.

D R Mehta giving award and flowers to Dr Subha Jain on behalf of Dr Vijay Arya Deep Chopre, BOD RANA, and her son.

RANA Vice President giving flowers to Mrs Randheer Jaiswal

Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, Prem Bhandari, CJI Randhir Jaiswal, KK Mehta

RANA annual gala event in US. Founder of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta is seen in attendance among other honourable guests

Dr Sadhna Joshi from Canada being awarded by Dr Varun Jeph, Deputy Counsel General of India, New York

Rakesh Goenka of Canada being honoured by Rashi Bajaj, Canada RANA President

RANA secretary Nelam Modi performing at the RANA annual gala event

Nidhi Ladda and Krupa Patel performed Ganesh Vandana and Mahishasur Mardni

Prem Bhandari giving flowers to Dainik Bhaskar two national heads Om Gaur and LP pant

Prem Bhandari giving flowers to LP Pant, national head, Dainik Bhaskar