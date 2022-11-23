RANA hosts 21st annual dinner gala in PHOTOS; felicitation, cultural programmes, fund-raising
The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) held its annual gala event in NY on Sunday, where it honoured many community leaders Indian diaspora, raised $1.3 million for charity and organised many cultural events.
The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) organized an annual gala in Long Island to honour the community members from the Indian diaspora for their service and contributions to society. At the grand event, RANA also raised a generous $1.3 million from various community leaders in contribution to various charitable causes such as Jaipur Foot.
The RANA gala turned out to be an engaging event, complete with cultural performances showcasing Rajasthan's heritage as well as songs by prominent artists from India. A group of RANA members' wives also performed Rajasthan's traditional Ghoomar dance at the event, which enthralled the audience. Nidhi Ladha and Kripa Patel did Ganesh Vandana and performed the Mahishasura Mardini dance.
The event was hosted by the talented Prashantt Gupta, a Rajasthan-origin actor, producer and writer. He kept the proceedings of the event interesting, keeping the audience occupied in the most fun and entertaining way.
Founder of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta was the special guest, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal, IFS was the chief guest, and Dr. Samin Sharma, a noted interventional cardiologist at Mt Sinai, was the guest of honour. Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community were present at the event.
At the event, $1.3 million were raised for charity. K K Mehta and Chandra Mehta announced a contribution of $1 million from their family trust and $100,000 in scholarships. Dr Raj Bansal pledged to sponsor one Jaipur Foot camp in memory of his late father, Dr Shubha Jain, a noted philanthropist from California, announced a contribution of $100,000 to RANA for charity purposes and Anil Jain and Jugal Kishore Ladda also announced contributions of $50,000 each for Jaipur Foot.