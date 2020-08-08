Actor Rana Daggubati is tying the knot with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit ceremony on Saturday, 8 August, at Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding is restricted to 30 guests, considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Suresh Babu, father of Rana Daggubati, has told The Times of India that the event is restricted to family and has not extended the invitation to some of their friends. "The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful," the daily quoted him as saying.

The guests who attend the wedding will have to undergo Covid-19 tests at the venue. This apart, sanitisers will be kept across the venue.

According to the bride's mother Bunty Bajaj, who is a wedding planner herself, the marriage will be held as per the traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. She and her daughter have designed entire wedding theme for which they hired a team from Delhi to execute it.

A Surprise Wedding Theme

She says, "I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special," says Bunty, adding, "Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I'm trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can't wait to see her reaction on the D-Day."

The elaborate wedding ceremony was kicked-off with haldi and mehendi ceremony on Thursday.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who is an entrepreneur and the founder of an event business called Dew Drop Design Studio, got engaged in May 2020. Her mother is the director of couture jewellery brand Krsala Jewels.