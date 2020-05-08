Undoubtedly, many of Tollywood actors have nailed the beard look before. Many senior actors have portrayed this style statement earlier, but now the young actors are giving this look a little twist of their own.

The beard look and their stylish hairdos have inspired many fans who try to style it exactly as their favourite actors have. Well, here are five young actors, who have nailed the beard look and set the temperature soaring.

Rana Daggubati

Off the screen too, Rana Daggubati is often seen sporting a beard. In Baahubali, in which he played Bhallaladeva, Rana sported a peculiar beard style and he looked classy. In Nene Raju Nene Mantri also, he sported a beard and both those looks are a hit.

Jr NTR

For his role in Nannaku Prematho, Jr NTR has undergone a makeover. He has transformed himself completely into a whole new avatar. Not just the beard, but also his hairdo looked amazing. Till date, it always tops the list of Tarak's best looks onscreen and surprisingly, that is his favourite too.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan Tej has nailed the beard look in Rangasthalam 1985. That is the first time Charan has even portrayed his beard on screen. Otherwise, he is always seen with a clean-shaven look in all his movies.

Vijay Deverakonda

Off-screen, most of the times, Vijay Deverakonda is seen with a beard. Well, the one he sported for Arjun Reddy has been the best so far. So many have even tried sporting the same kind of look, but no one could nail it as Vijay did. In World Famous Lover too, his beard spoke about his character and it was apt.

Varun Tej

For his role in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun sported a really long beard and hairdo. Till the promotions were complete, Varun carried the same look. And now, for his next film, in which he will be seen playing a boxer, he is sporting a similar kind of look.