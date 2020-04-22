Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati have been linked-up for years now. Time and again, one or another speculation has been cropping up about their alleged affair either in Telugu media or Tamil media.

Broke Up in 2014

In mid-2014, reports started emerging that Trisha and Rana had broken up. Those speculations got credence once they unfollow each other on Twitter. A year later, the actress got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in a hush-hush event.

When asked whether he was heartbroken over her engagement, Rana Daggubati had reiterate that he was not in love with her and such reports did not affect him.

Rana Daggubati's Reaction to Trisha-Varun's Relationship

"It doesn't really matter, what I think, does it? It mattered the first time the news about this fictional link-up cropped from nowhere..... and hence I had even spoken to one of the newspapers about the same, explained at length about how the news was not true.

However, when I read it the next day, there was just this one line about me denying the news. I could only think of the time I wasted in explaining," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Adding further, he wrote, "It might affect me if there was any truth to it, however Trisha is a very good friend of mine and I recently met both her and Varun in Goa. We all partied together."

Marriage Called Off

The couple had their engagement in January 2015 and wanted to tie the knot two months, later.

Unfortunately, the marriage was called off for some reasons. However, the blame was put on Rana Daggubati, her alleged ex-boyfriend.

To this day, both Trisha and Rana Daggubati are 'single.'