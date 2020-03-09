Being in the spotlight is a double-edged sword, it leads to much news that may sometimes be false. Rana Daggubati got a taste of this recently. When a popular media house published a piece on the star, he noticed the report and decided to address the false reports on social media.

Rana Daggubati calls out Mumbai Mirror for misreporting

While stars are the subject of much news today, there may be reports and articles about them that aren't entirely true. Recently, Rana Daggubati noticed an article in the Bangalore Mirror regarding an event he attended. The host of the said event was none other than Anirban Blah, a #MeToo accused.

The Baahubali star came across the article on Twitter following which he addressed the issue in a serious tweet. The actor wrote, "Dear @MumbaiMirror get your facts right before making assumptions on where I am and have been!! Call me you guys have my number and my PR team is pretty easy to reach."

Dear @MumbaiMirror get you facts right before making assumptions on where I am and have been!! Call me you guys have my number and my PR team is pretty easy to reach. pic.twitter.com/qLGl3GQRcJ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 6, 2020

The media house may not have responded when the actor really lost his cool on Twitter, "And TEAM MUMBAI MIRROR my team I TRYING TO REACH YOU GUYS. Pls call. Thx." The media team seemed to have reacted earlier today in a news article, saying that the actor was invited and scheduled to attend, but hadn't done so.

And TEAM MUMBAI MIRROR my team I TRYING TO REACH YOU GUYS. Pls call . Thx — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 6, 2020

The actor once again called out Mumbai Mirror and Bangalore Mirror about the article, "OOPS in the corner of you're papers and saying I was "scheduled" to go is no way to cover your ass...."a shoot schedule in Vikarabad and random dinner in Bangalore! "I wasn't scheduled neither did I go"@MumbaiMirror @BangaloreMirror."

OOPS in the corner of you’re papers and saying I was “scheduled” to go is no way to cover your ass....“a shoot schedule in Vikarabad and random dinner in Bangalore ! “I wast scheduled neither did I go” @MumbaiMirror @BangaloreMirror ??? pic.twitter.com/Wfovh0L1RU — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 9, 2020

Rana Daggubati further escalated the matter with a hashtag, "#shameonyouNamrataZakaria pls do your job well and let me do mine. It's a big publication don't keep writing shit on it."

#shameonyouNamrataZakaria pls do your job well and let me do mine. It’s a big publication don’t keep writing shit on it. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 9, 2020

Clearly, the actor won't be letting this go.