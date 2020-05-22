Rana Daggubati went live with Manchu Lakshmi on Instagram and opened up a lot on his love story with Miheeka. Since the day he revealed that Miheeka has said yes to him, Rana has been making headlines.

On Wednesday, the couple's Roka ceremony took place and photographs from the event have gone viral on social media. Also, fans, his colleagues, co-stars and loved ones have wished the couple for their future endeavours.

Rana & Miheeka bonding

During the live session, Rana spoke about how his love life had started and where it brought him to. He said, "I know Miheeka since a really long time. She is Ashritha's (Venkatesh Daggubati's older daughter) classmate. So the whole family knows her. Also, she is a common friend to all my Mumbai buddies. Such a small world it is. I never had such feelings for her earlier. But recently, before the lockdown even began, we met after a long time and that's when I felt it for her and had the vibes."

Rana and Miheeka have not been in touch with each other regularly. They used to meet at family functions and parties. The Baahubali actor says that everything has a time and he could feel those vibes for Miheeka only after he realised that the time has come.

Rana pops the question

"I told my parents first. Only when they responded positively, I went to Miheeka. I actually called her first and spoke a bunch of things. When she realised where the conversation was going, she met me in person. And she said 'yes'. There's nothing like going on my knees or proposing her with a ring. So it is more like an arranged cum love marriage, because our families are very close to each other," he added.

Nothing has been like a filmy one says Rana. He even said that everything happened so soon and things were simple. "Nothing felt complicated to me. My parents and family were waiting for this day. They were super happy as I finally decided to get married," he added.