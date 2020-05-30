Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been making headlines since the minute the Baahubali actor announced 'She said Yes'. Their roka ceremony was celebrated recently and pictures from the event have gone viral on social media.

As per the latest buzz, the couple is going to tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. We have learned that it is going to be a grand event where several stars from across the Indian film industry will be attending.

Date is finalised

There have been reports that the couple will be getting married in December, but the latest news is that both Bajaj and Daggubati families have zeroed in on August 8. An official confirmation from Rana or Suresh Babu is awaited regarding the wedding date.

Rana Daggubati, who went live on Instagram with Lakshmi Manchu recently said that he missed all his friends at the Roka ceremony. When asked whether he will invite his colleagues and friends to the wedding at least, he said, "I am not sure. If things settle down by then, and if too many people attending the wedding is not a problem, then you all are welcome. As of now, I am not sure about it."

Their Roka ceremony was a very private event that took place in the presence of family members including Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and others. Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, Hyderabad and is the daughter of entrepreneurs Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj.

On the professional front, Rana is awaiting the release of his multi-lingual film Aranya. Also, he has Telugu film Virata Parvam which is all set for release. The film stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and is directed by Venu Udugula. He is yet to begin shooting for Gunasekhar's mythological film Hiranyakashipu.