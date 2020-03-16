Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan's relationship has made headlines, always. Since a year, news that the couple is back to their secret relationship, has been doing rounds. But the duo haven't made it official or admitted their relationship in public.

Going back down the memory lane, Rana once spoke about his relationship with the 96 actress and why he broke up with her. This happened on Koffee With Karan, and Karan Johar asked Rana about it.

Initially, when Karan asked, Rana dodged the question by saying they have been friends for a long time. The he said, "Trisha has been my friend for more than a decade. We date. But things did not work after a certain point of time."

Rana Daggubati shared the couch with SS Rajamouli and his co-star Prabhas on the show. During the show, the director said, "Rana is so structured. Everything has to be broken into structures and pieces for him. His whole life is like 1-10 years, 10-15 years, 15-20 years. Marriage is an aspect, a box to be ticked. That will get ticked. I don't know whether it will last (laughs)."

Later, Rana hosted a talk show called No.1 Yaari and in this show too, he spoke his relationship with Trisha and said long distance relationships don't work and being in the industry where one has to shoot for films back to back will make things worse too.

Trisha was later engaged to Varun Manian, a Chennai based businessman. But later, the engagement was called off and after that, Trisha never spoke about getting married or being in a relationship.