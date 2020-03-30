Coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on our social lives. The world is way more active on social media platforms now more than ever. Life is all about video calls now, in order to stay in touch with your loved ones.

Even celebrities are left with no choice. To stay in touch with fans, they are going live on their social media profiles, and with their besties, they prefer video calls.

Are Rana and Trisha back?

Actress Trisha also recently revealed how she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown period, and how she is keeping in touch with friends who she cannot meet. The actress shared a screenshot of her video call with ex-beau Rana Daggubati, and good friend Allu Arjun. She captioned the image as, "With these cracks keeping me company".

The video call made fans curious whether Rana Daggubati and Trisha are back in a relationship. Rana and Trisha dated each other some time back but later broke up. There have been many rumours they have patched up and now, we believe it could be true too.

Allu Arjun has a public profile on Insta and on a personal note, he maintains a private one as well. He uses this secret profile to post something that he doesn't want to make public and also to stay in touch with his closest ones.

It is nice for the fans to see their favourite stars their doing a group video call. Also, seeing Rana and Trisha together, even if as friends and making things better, is exciting for fans.

Rana himself, on Koffee with Karan show, has confined that he dated Trisha and that things did not work out in between them. Also, it is surprising to see Bunny with them on the call, like good friends, even though he did not work with Trisha in any film.