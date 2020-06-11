Rana Daggubati has put an end to the speculations around his marriage date. The Baahubali actor is scheduled to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on 8 August. However, there were rumours that the wedding might be delayed due to the lockdown restrictions and coronavirus outbreak.

Wedding as Planned Before

Now, a source close to the actor has told a website that the wedding will happen on the scheduled date. "Contrary to rumours, the wedding is not postponed. It will happen on August 8, as per plan," the source claims.

However, the venue has not been fixed yet. "It is too soon to reveal the details. Both the families are planning the logistics," the source adds.

Hyderabad Wedding

Producer Suresh Babu, father of Rana Daggubati, had recently stated that the wedding will be held in Hyderabad. The couple's family member and close relatives will be taking part in it. He had also claimed that the family is committed to follow the social distancing guidelines given by the government.

Abhirami Daggubati, brother of Rana, had spoken about the wedding and said, "I congratulate and wish him a very married life. I've known sister-in-law Miheeka Bajaj since a very long time as she is a close friend of my cousin Aashritha (Venkatesh's daughter). Most probably, the marriage might happen in August".

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, an event management company. She also writes for interior and architect magazine.

The couple had their roka ceremony on 21 May. The event was held 10 days after Rana Daggubati announced revealed about his relationship on social media sites.

It may be recalled that the actor was linked up with actresses like Trisha Krishnan, Ragini Dwivedi, Rakul Preet Singh and others.