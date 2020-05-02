Raashi Khanna has recently made comments on her role in World Famous Lover, which is a Vijay Deverakonda starrer and a Kranthi Madhav directorial. Raashi has done some intimate scenes with Vijay in this film, and this is the first time the actress has even locked lips with her co-star.

Though she wasn't comfortable with such scenes, the actress said 'ok' only because the character demanded. It is said that her parents, especially mother did not sleep the whole night before the shoot.

Raashi on her kissing scene

According to a leading daily, Raashi said, "I told my parents to see that it is just as a part of the role, and not to take it to heart. Even Vijay Deverakonda supported met morally. But I was so uncomfortable that I immediately ran to the vanity van and cried. It took me some time to get over that."

This news has gone viral on social media. While a few have extended their moral support to Raashi Khanna, few others have criticised her for her statements. Many have said that the actress was all praises on the stage about her character in the film and when it ended up as a disaster at the box office, she has changed her words.

Raashi is trolled badly for the comments she made and netizens have taken it seriously. To this, the actress took to her Twitter and wrote, "I stand by all the films that I have done with no regrets. A film may work or may not work but every film is a beautiful journey where we learn and grow as actors in some capacity.. I stand by them all. Thank you." (sic)