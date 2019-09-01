Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss had an amazing surprise for the contestants and audience.

Actress Ramya Krishnan hosted the show on Saturday and we were in awe with the way she handled the show. The actual host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, had flown to Spain to celebrated his 60th birthday with family.

This is not the first time Ramya Krishnan is hosting a show. In 2007, she hosted a Tamil show called Thanga Vettai on Sun TV. She has also hosted Bangaram Mee Kosam on Gemini TV in 2008.

She has prepared well for the show and watched all the episodes of the previous two weeks. From cracking jokes to getting serious with the contestants, she nailed her performance. In fact, we can say that she is the best host of all the three seasons of Bigg Boss.

She took the game under control and literally ruled the house by giving the Rajamatha touch to the show. She was dressed in a red sari and reminded all of us of Shivagami, the role she played in Baahubali. In between when contestants weren't listening to her, she also said, "Na Maate Shaasanam," the dialogue which is her trademark.

She also asked Baba Master to cook something spicy for her and make it before the episode comes to an end. Baba cooked and she was in love with what he had made. She supported all the women in the house and ragged the men who hurt those women.

Having her on the show was fun, entertaining and enchanting. In fact, it is nice to see a female host for the show. The audience seems to want her as the host for the next season.