Speculations are rife that actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana is gearing up to make her comeback to films. She is said to be teaming up with none other than Challenging Star Darshan in his next movie.

It gains credence as Ramya is rumoured to be stepping down as the head of social media and digital communications of the Congress. Although Ramya denied the speculations pertaining to her having issues with the party high command, the buzz is that 35-year old has given a serious thought about getting into films and returning with Darshan's historical film based on Madakari Nayaka.

If true, Ramya would be pairing up with Darshan after 12 years. They had last teamed up in Dutta.

Darshan's movie on Madakari Nayaka is produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Rajendra Singh Babu is directing the flick, based on the book written by BL Venu.

Coming back to Ramya, the actress virtually bid goodbye to films after she turned full-time politician in 2012. After a long gap, her mega-budget movie Nagarahavu was released in 2016.

She contested and won the Mandya by-election from the Congress ticket in 2013. Six months later, she lost to CS Puttaraju from the JD(S) in the general election.

In 2017, Ramya was given the responsibility of reviving the social media wing of the Congress in 2017. She has met with considerable success in her role, according to reports.