The Government schools across Tamil Nadu are witnessing rampant misbehaviour from the students. Multiple videos surfacing on social media are a testament to the fact these incidents frequently happen across the states for some time now.

The issue has been highlighted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu spokesperson, SG Suryah in a series of Tweets where he wrote, "Worrying trend of Govt. School students misbehaving in class-rooms with Teachers. I'm worried if these are circulating, more incidents might be happening without recorded evidence. This video is of a student abusing Science Teacher badly in a Govt. School in Tirupattur District."

Here is the next video.



* Mobile Phones taken into the classrooms.

* Scant respect for Teacher in the class.

* Unruly behaviour not fitting of a student.



The truth is Teachers are afraid of these students & are unable to do anything. Duty of the state to pitch in. @Anbil_Mahesh pic.twitter.com/4h4ypPOijQ — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) April 24, 2022

Asking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene, he further added, "Drug supply is rampant, liquor is a free available for all in TN. Time for CMMK Stalin to take serious care." Last year three Class IX students were expelled from the Pudhuchattram government higher secondary school after they reportedly misbehaved in class while their visually impaired history teacher was in charge.