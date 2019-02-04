Veteran actor Ramesh Bhatkar, who is known for his immense contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema, has passed away on World Cancer Day on February 4 after his long battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

The renowned Marathi film, TV and stage actor breathed his last at Mumbai's Elizabeth hospital. He was undergoing treatment at Mumbai and Pune.

Having worked for more than 30 years in the film industry, Bhatkar has appeared in nearly 90 films most of which were in Marathi and a few in Hindi language. He has also been quite popular on television and was best known for his portrayals in TV series like Commander, Damini and Hello Inspector that aired during the early 90s. His career includes about 30 series with more than 1,000 episodes aired.