After winning over Cannes, Urvashi Rautela is generating quite some buzz on social media over her IIFA outfit. The diva made heads turn in a gorgeous creation as she walked the green carpet at the event. Urvashi posed for the shutterbugs and even interacted with the media for a brief while. The former beauty queen's outfit didn't get a tick mark from all sections.

Netizens unimpressed

Many on social media were not too impressed by the Hate Story 4 actress' attire. "She needs to fire her stylist for sure.. my opinion!," wrote one user. "Looking like Ramayan's Jatayu," another user wrote. "Iska alga met gala and Cannes chal raha hai..(she has a separate met gala and cannes going on)," commented a social media user.

"Ye itni ajeeb o gareeb dresses q pehanti h hamesha Ajeeb aurat flim to koi offer karta nehi h isko ye sab karke limelight p rahti h (why does she wear such weird clothes always no one offers her films this is how she stays in limelight)," opined another social media user. "Rishabh bhaiya k bina hi abu dhabi aa gayi (came to abu dhabi without rishabh)," was one more comment on the picture.

Urvashi's Cannes look

Urvashi Rautela grabbed major headlines with her sartorial choices at the Cannes film festival. Urvashi's team had claimed that the price of an iconic Cartier crocodile neckpiece worn by the actress at the event shot up from Rs 200 cr to Rs 276 cr.