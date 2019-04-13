Ram Navami (Ram Navami) will be celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwide on Sunday (14 April). The auspicious occasion will be celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu lunar calendar. Besides celebrating the birth of the Lord, the day is also observed as the marriage day of Rama and Sita.

The Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated himself in the form of Lord Rama to destroy Ravana, the demon King of Lanka.

Lord Rama was the embodiment of truth and morality. He was a righteous king, an ideal son, an ideal husband and a loving brother. He is considered as an eternal symbol of human ideals.

Ram Navami celebrations begin on Gudi Padwa, which falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, and ends on the ninth day.The celebrations are marked by pujas, bhajan and kirtan (devotional worship). Devotees also observe a fast on the day and recite passages from Ram's life.

