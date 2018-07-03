Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy addressed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on 'Ram Rajya' on Tuesday. Swamy said, "There are certain values, aims and traditions in Ram Rajya, which is why it is ideal for best governance. That is why the word Ram Rajya is used. No religious connotation attached to it."
'Ram Rajya' is ideal for best governance: Subramanian Swamy
Swamy said, "There are certain values, aims and traditions in Ram Rajya, which is why it is ideal for best governance."
Suggested Articles