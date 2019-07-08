Actor Ram Pothineniand director Puri Jagannadh's first collaboration iSmart Shankar is all set to hit the screens on July 18 and this film is loaded with pucca mass masala elements that would attract the audience to the theatres.

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently and looks like it has some different concept and story to narrate to its audience. But since the release of the trailer, many speculations have been rife that the concept of the film is very much similar to the story of iBoy, a British film which has Adam Randall as the director and is based on Kevin Brooks's book which has the same name. This book tells the story of a youngster, a teenager actually, who wakes up from coma and learns that one part of his broken phone has been embedded into his brain and it turns him into a man with some superhuman powers.

Well, it is not yet clear whether Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur have bought the remake rights of the film iBoy or they have decided to remake it for free. While the speculations are still rife that iBoy and iSmart Shankar are pretty much similar, we have to wait for an official confirmation and this can happen only after the release of the film.

iSmart Shankar has Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Aggerwal as the leading ladies and music by Mani Sharma. Dhimaak Kharab and Undipo are two songs which have become very much popular in recent times. Ram plays the role of a pucca Hyderabadi guy and his fans have a lot of expectations on the movie.

Nabha Natesh has even learnt the 'dakhini' language and the dialect for the film.