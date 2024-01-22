It is raining celebs in Ayodhya. While several Bollywood celebs have already reached Ayodhya, many were spotted taking early morning flights to attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted leaving for the religious event. Katrina Kaif looked nothing less than a goddess in a golden saree while Vicky Kaushal made heads turn in kurta pajama.

Social media reactions

Social media went gaga over the couple's looks. "This is new India, new Bollywood," a user wrote. "Katrina and Kangana - Hindu Shernis," another user commented. "Most humble couple," read a comment. "Looking like a goddess herself," one comment read. "Looking like a royal couple," a comment read. "Perfect dressing for the occasion," another comment read.

Celebs galore in Ayodhya

A video of Sachin Tendulkar reaching Ayodhya and receiving a warm welcome has also taken over social media. Apart from Sachin, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene, Jackie Shroff and several celebrities were spotted either leaving for Ram Mandir's consecration or reaching Ayodhya. Anupam Kher, Sania Nehwal, Suresh Lodha and many more celebs were spotted in Ayodhya.

Vivek Agnihotri had revealed that he had also received the invite to join the Ram Mandir inauguration but had to turn it down as he isn't in the country today. "I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow-up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me for travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all," he wrote on social media.

"It's unfortunate that I am not able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir," Agnihotri further added.