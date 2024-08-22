With the appointment of Ram Madhav as co-election in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is hoping to rope in some influential politicians to reopen its account in the Kashmir Valley.

During his earlier tenure as national general secretary incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav had played very important role in stitching a fresh alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the demise of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in January 2016.

Sources in the BJP said that Ram Madhav has a strong network in Kashmir Valley and these links would be exploited to explore possibilities of some seat adjustments with potential Independent candidates.

As reported earlier, in a strategic move, the BJP has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, as the election in-charge for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This surprise announcement was made on Tuesday evening, signaling the party's confidence in Madhav's proven track record in the region.

Madhav's expertise in forging alliances with Kashmiri leaders and independent candidates will be crucial in navigating the expected fragmented majority, as indicated by the Lok Sabha election results. His leadership is expected to be instrumental in shaping the outcome of the assembly elections.

A significant appointment

Ram Madhav's appointment is seen as a trump card by the BJP ahead of the elections. His role in the 2014 assembly elections, government formation, and subsequent governance has earned him a key role in the upcoming polls. Madhav will work alongside Union Minister GK Reddy, who has been retained as co-in-charge.

Return to active politics after three years

Madhav, a senior executive member of the RSS, re-entered the political arena on Tuesday with this new appointment. He had been relieved of his BJP duties in 2021 and had returned to the RSS, his parent organization. The move surprised many political observers, who saw it as a significant development ahead of the elections.

Praise for leadership

Madhav expressed deep gratitude to the RSS, describing it as his "mother," for allowing him to return to the BJP and for the support he received from the party's leadership. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to providing good governance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the "go-to man" for these elections. Madhav also thanked BJP President J P Nadda for placing their trust in him.

Madhav's appointment is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to navigate the complex political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. His experience and expertise will be crucial in shaping the party's campaign and alliances ahead of the elections. With Madhav at the helm, the BJP is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming polls.