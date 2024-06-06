Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is often been vocal about her take on politics and the ruling government. Swara is married to politician Fahad Ahmed who is from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The actor tied the knot with Fahad in January 2023 and often shares her two cents on other parties' manifestos.

The election results of Lok Sabha were held on Tuesday and BJP's shocking defeat in Faizabad (Ayodhya), the land of the newly-built Ram Mandir was in much debate.

It so happened that BJP suffered a defeat in Faizabad constituency as Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad won the seat, defeating sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh by over 54,500 votes.

'Ram Ke Naam Par Paap Karne Waalon Ko...': Swara Bhasker reacts to BJP's defeat In Ayodhya

Several netizens and politicians have reacted to the same, however, Swara took to her official X account and wrote, "Shree Ram ka naam badnaam karney waalon ko, unke naam par paap karney waalon ko Jai Siya Ram."

In another social media post, Swara shared that the arrogance and corruption have been defeated by the people of India.

They said the Titanic was unsinkable! And then one day.. it sank!



Notwithstanding who forms the government, today hate, corruption, greed and arrogance have been defeated by India! ?? ❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2024

She wrote, "They said the Titanic was unsinkable! And then one day... it sank! Notwithstanding who forms the government, today.

Shree Ram ka naam badnaam karney waalon ko, unke naam par paap karney waalon ko Jai Siya Ram! ??❤️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/GaYqThMz7L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2024

About Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India announced the final results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (June 4). While the BJP won 240 seats, the Congress registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, defying all expectations and predictions.

As per a report in NDTV, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance - which won 293 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to push past the majority mark of 272 - will form the new government on Saturday, when Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term.

NARENDRA MODI RESIGNS AS PM BEFORE OATH pic.twitter.com/GK03G4Nbh3 — Prudent Media (@prudentgoa) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PM Modi met the President of India Ms Murmu to resign ahead of the dissolution of this government on June 16. Mr Modi was asked to continue till a new government is appointed.