The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet in Ayodhya on Saturday and people expect that the date for bhoomi pujan (land worship) for the construction of the Ram temple will be announced at the meeting.

Most of the trust members have reached Ayodhya to participate in the meeting. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the trust's building construction committee, reached Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Other members, including Govindev Giri, Kameshwar Chaupal and Yugapurusha Swami Parmanand, are also expected to reach Ayodhya later on Saturday.

Two other members, including UP additional chief secretary Avnish Awasthi and additional home secretary Gyanesh Kumar, will also reach Ayodhya. The members who are unable to reach Ayodhya due to the coronavirus pandemic will be connected through video conferencing.

Dr Krishna Gopal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary, reached Ayodhya on Friday and met the seers associated with the temple construction, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and officials of the temple trust.

Gopal held a meeting with members of the temple trust at Karsevakapuram in the day where he discussed issues pertaining to temple construction and finalization of the agenda for Saturday's meeting.

Mahant Kamalnayan Das, president of the Ram Mandir Trust and the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath should visit Ayodhya soon and lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple.