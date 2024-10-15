Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the killing of Baba Siddique allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is the same gang that had threatened Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan and even opened fire at Salman's apartment. On October 12, three men opened fire at Baba Siddique's while two political rallies were going on in the same road.

In the commotion and the noise, the men opened fire at Siddique. One bullet reportedly hit him in the chest and the other one in his stomach. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The whole nation is gripped in shock and fear ever since the incident.

Salman's security tightened

There are reports of Salman Khan's security being tightened after the incident. Even though Ram Gopal Varma didn't take any names, his tweet was quite easily understandable. He referred to Baba Siddique as a 'big politician', Salman Khan as a 'superstar' and Lawrence as a 'lawyer turned gangster'.

RGV's tweet

"A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER'S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700, which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR."

"The POLICE can't catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever," he further added.

Not just Baba Siddique, his son, Zeeshan was also on the target a report stated. The Mumbai police nabbed Pravin Lonkar, who is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who claims to be from the Bishnoi gang in his social media post.