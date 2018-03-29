Ram Gopal Varma is going gaga over the hit Kannada movie Tagaru. The director has requested director Duniya Soori to work on a film with him after watching his latest directorial venture which has Shivaraj Kumar, Dhananjay, and Manvitha Harish as leads.

The ace filmmaker tweeted,"Just watched the Avant-garde vision of the extraordinary director Suri's Kannada blockbuster #Tagaru of Shiv Raj kumar @ManvithaHarish is not just an actress but she is pure electricity in her ability to shock(but pleasently) @Dhananjayaka redefines menace". [sic]"

The filmmaker is excited and eager to work with actress Manvitha Harish. In a tweet, he has stated that he has paid an advance to her and promises to pay her Rs 10 lakh extra than whatever she demands. "After seeing #Tagaru i signed @ManvithaHarish by giving a token advance but with a commitment that I will pay her 10 lakhs more than whatever she will demand as her final remuneration ..I also requested director Suri to do a film produced by me, [sic]" he posted.

"So proud to have a selfie with #Tagaru 's visionary director Suri,it's sparkling heroine @ManvithaHarish and the handsomely menacing villain @Dhananjayaka. [sic]" he tweeted.

Suri directorial Tagaru has turned out to be the biggest hit in Shivaraj Kumar's career. The movie has added another feather to actor Shivaraj Kumar's acting hat, along with successful movies like Om and Jogi. And for Dhananjay, it has become a career-defining film as he has left the audience and critics in awe as a deadly villain.

The movie is also touted to be actress Manvitha Harish's best work till date. Produced by KP Srikanth, Tagaru was released, February 23.