Ram Gopal Varma, who slammed the media in general and journalist Arnab Goswami in particular for spreading rumours over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, has reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict on handing over the case from the Mumbai Police to the CBI.

In his usual style, the maverick filmmaker has mocked the development apparently wondering whether the CBI could give justice to the Sushant's family. "If CBI's 24 hours is equivalent to 68 days of Mumbai Police investigation , then that means CBI will solve the case in next 24 hours ..WOWWEEEEE! [sic]" he tweeted.

Responding to the allegations of Mumbai Police failing to fair investigations, Varma wrote, "As per this claim, if CBI has done in 24 hours what Mumbai police did not do in 68 days, isn't this kind of discrepancy more scarier far beyond just Sushant case ? [sic]"

He also indicated that the CBI should take over all the past cases from the Mumbai Police. "Going by the suspicion on Mumbai Police,shouldn't even all old cases be reopened by CBI or is Justice only for Sushant because he's FAMOUS?..Just asking? Flushed face #JusticeForOtherCases. [sic]" he tweeted.

He added, "If CBI has been brought in because Mumbai Police is incompetent botched up and is dishonest , is it only in the case of Sushant or in general ? ...Just asking. [sic]"

A few days ago, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI enquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It directed the Mumbai Police to handover all the evidences, collected till now, to the central investigating agency.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy declined to grant permission to Mumbai police to investigate the case and stated that the CBI will be the sole agency to probe the death of the Bollywood actor. On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai.

The post-mortem report stated that the actor had died by suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges.