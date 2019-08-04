Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, has made a sensational comment on the video of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Ram Gopal Varma started ranting against Nara Chandrababu Naidu after the latter blocked the release of Lakshmi's NTR. The director has continued his tirade against the TDP leader even after the fall of his government. Every now and then, he keeps sharing something about the former AP Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a video featuring Chandrababu Naidu enjoying popcorn at a stall on a street in a foreign city. He took a jibe at him indirectly calling him jobless. He captioned it with, "The man who used to be busy 20 hours a day is now roaming around in the streets eating popcorn."

But Ram Gopal Varma's tweet did not go down well with N Chandrababu Naidu's followers. They condemned him and asked him to show some respect to the leader. Here is how they reacted to the director's post on Twitter.

VizagVaasi @UttarandhraPuli

The Man who used to be alleged as TrendSetter in South Cinema is barking in twitter and doing paid Paytm promotions

@0_____To____1

The man who lick the hit directors shit for the sake of beer & biryani is tweeting this one ☝️

rafarakesh @rafarakesh19

Too much disgusting @RGVzoomin .....have some respect on the great leader @ncbn ....not ok to generalise and judge others personal life ..

Shetty @shettyrohith9

People used to eat pop corn while watching your movie, now people are watching you share videos of a man eating pop corn

GK @yoursarjunr

It's best to mind urs own business ass hole.you better know curiosity killed the cat!

Sandeep Kumar Manku @Sunny_wRoRi

Ask him the details. In future it might help you to travel easily...!!! Ramaaa

Kumar @Ravi27B

He isnt doing any dirty jobs like U r into.

Peace @HVardhan_A

Check about the person you supported, now CBN is a free bird so that's why he is roaming like he wants to. But the person you supported going to Israel with our money for a religious tour.

Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) @yeswanth86

Are you raging ! Soon he will block you RGV #NaraBlockBabuNaidu