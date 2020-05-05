The #boyslockerroom has become the latest debilitating issue for gender rights in India. The sketchy group on social media which was created to objectify women and discuss rape has now been exposed. With the issue out in the open, it has now become a furious debate on what needs to be done, what has happened and who is responsible.

Everyone may wonder how Bollywood has a connection to all this. But, on Twitter, as war breaks out on the #boyslockerrroom, many are laying blame on Bollywood for being a bad influence and promoting skewed morality in the younger generation. A few who've been dragged into the debate are Ram Gopal Varma and Amrita Arora, on another front there are certain Bollywood actors have condemned the issue and those who were part of the group.

Bollywood caught in the #boyslockerroom debate

If you haven't heard about the #boyslockerroom you might be one of the few. Even as the conversation is still not making it big in mainstream media, it is definitely a burning issue online as netizens debate and dissects the whole event.

The group was basically started on social media by school-going youngsters in South Delhi, to degrade girls and doctoring images, sharing nudes, and other exploitative content. Girls and boys who were found out when a few individuals shared the activity on the group making the conversations public. This created furore due to the nature of the conversation taking place on the group that not only put down girls, objectified them but went so far to propose and discuss rape and gang-rape.

#boyslockeroom

This incident is so horrifying to believe. These guys are planning for rape, how degrading it can be now. I don't understand why a woman supporting another is called fake feminism. This is the time addressing for real issue, not fot gender inequality. pic.twitter.com/mhjSdGpjDO — Khushi Jambhule (@JambhuleKhushi) May 5, 2020

#boyslockerroom spread like wildfire online as the public was enraged over the group and how the teenagers were doing this in their free time. It further snowballed into a debate on gender and morality, as certain sections cried foul that there were groups formed by girls who did the same thing. Nothing detracts from the fact that this group needs to be brought to task, and action is being taken by the Delhi HC.

Moreover, many are debating what made the boys and girls engage in the group and the influences that drove them to it. Some called out examples in their life, pop culture and Bollywood. A netizen shared a picture of Amrita Arora's birthday cake, as an example of the type of content and examples kids are exposed to.

These highly influential bollywood biggies and feminists are not questioned when they cut d**k cakes and then #boyslockeroom happens.



If children are getting distracted or spoilt, they are the ones responsible. pic.twitter.com/TT5kmXfIss — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) May 4, 2020

Another post shared that perhaps derogatory opinions of Bollywood's celebrity members themselves like Ram Gopal Varma's comment on the reopening of liquor shops gave the kids the idea that being regressive and insulting of the opposite gender was alright.

Reason why #boyslockeroom exists ? The kids of yesterday grow up to be the men of today. pic.twitter.com/bSJCqt51ni — Kamalika Ghosh (@GhoshKamalika) May 4, 2020

Bollywood celebs react to #boyslockerroom

On the other hand, we have certain celebrities reacting to the issue and condemning the group. It's safe to say they are not alone in being disappointed at the actions of the young members of the group and their appalling actions.

Swara Bhasker indicated towards the toxic masculinity in our society on Twitter:

#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! https://t.co/Jw4cFQ9gXM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2020

Richa Chadha discussed the need for better education, particularly sex education:

This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon. https://t.co/mPVaXPOe6d — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2020

Sonam Kapoor pointed at parenting and a sense of entitlement that the teenagers possessed:

Vivek Dahiya condemned the 'shameful behaviour' as well:

And just reading about such shameful behaviour breaks my heart to think about what the youth of today have become, and it's even more scarier to fathom about how they are going to be a few more years down the line!!! #boyslockeroom #boislockerroom — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) May 5, 2020

Whatever the matter, justice needs to be delivered, and the root of the problem needs to be addressed.