Actor Ram Charan Tej has made his Instagram debut recently and when it comes to posting something on his profile, the actor is very choosy. His first post is about wishing his mother on her birthday. The second post is on his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela's birthday and the list goes on.

On Friday, the actor took to his handle to share a series of photographs, one each from most of his films. There are two things which are common in all these photos. While the first thing is Ram Charan, the second one is that the actor is seen traveling in various modes of transport. From films like Magadheera, Orange, Rachha, Dhruva and Rangasthalam, Charan has shared stills. In these stills, the actor is seen in riding a horse, bicycle, bikes and driving different types of cars and jeeps. Also, he captioned them as, "Keep Going!"

Ram Charan's fans are super happy

Fans of Charan are super happy looking at these pics which the actor shared. His cousin Niharika Konidela commented. "Love watching all of them." (sic)

Ram Charan has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career, but never gave up what he has been working on. After some successful films like Dhruva and Rangasthalam, the actor turned producer to his father Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In fact at a very young age, he proved himself to be a successful producer.

Charan is currently busy with Rajamouli's RRR in which he will be seen playing Alluri Sitaramaraju. The film is slated for release on July 30, 2020 and has Jr NTR in lead role while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrsi, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and others will be seen in key roles. The film is set in the backdrop of pre-Independence, and is being produced by DVV Danayya under a budget of Rs 350 Cr.