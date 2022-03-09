Over and again director SS Rajamouli has guaranteed his upcoming release RRR will have equal screen space and importance to Telugu cinema's two superstars Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

However, fans of both heroes are not in a mood to listen and the exchange of words over who is the best is taking an ugly turn in social media. Things took an ugly turn when a few social media users even brought the caste angle into the fight.

One of the most awaited films of the year, RRR also has a huge star cast that includes Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo appearances.

Set in the pre-independence era, the drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

After a long delay due to covid and multiple release dates, producer DVV Entertainments has decided to release the magnum opus on March 25. The team is reportedly planning to host a grand paid premiere on March 24. The RRR team is also planning to host a grand pre-release event involving the film's technicians and stars to keep the momentum high.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs. 400 crore, RRR will hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be dubbed in other international languages including Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

According to trade analysts, the film's pre-release deal stands at Rs 890 crore, the highest for any Indian film. The Telugu and Tamil theatrical rights are sold for Rs. 165 crore and Rs. 48 crore respectively.

Coincidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government has also released a new ticketing policy on Monday that includes a new recliner category across the state.

Ticket prices have been revised by 100 to 300 percent in various categories. The move came following a request from the Telugu industry to bridge the Covid losses.