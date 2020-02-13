There are a lot of speculations on Ram Charan Tej's upcoming film. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for RRR, which is one of the most-awaited projects in the coming few months. Once Charan wraps up shooting for this film, he will focus on his upcoming film.

Well, the names of many directors are in the news saying that Charan will be teaming up with them. But it is said that two popular directors of the industry are working hard to impress Charan with their scripts and soon, something or the other might work out soon.

An official confirmation is awaited

As per the buzz, Anil Ravipudi, who is basking on the success of Sarileru Nekevvaru and Sujeeth, who is popular for Saaho, are readying scripts for Ram Charan Tej. It is said that Charan has gone through scripts and have okayed both of them. But an official confirmation is awaited on these projects.

Also, it is said that UV Creations has helped Sujeeth in reaching up to Ram Charan as they are already associated with him for a project.

Sources have reported that Krishnarjuna Yudham director Merlapaka Gandhi has narrated a script to Charan already and that the Dhruva actor has given a nod to it.

UV Creations is said to be producing the film as Vikram Reddy, one of the producers of UV Creations and Ram Charan Tej are best friends. So the duo is coming together for a film.

Also, it is reported that Sujeeth is likely to do another project with UV Creations. So the buzz is that this project might also be with Ram Charan Tej only. Even Trivikram Sinivas's name has been doing rounds and it is said that even he has a script for Charan.

Meanwhile, he will be seen playing Alluri Sitaramaraju in Rajamouli directorial RRR, which is slated for release on January 8, 2021.