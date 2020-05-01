A tweet from UV Creations Twitter handle has gone viral all over for announcing two big projects. While one is with Ram Charan Tej, the other one is with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy's fame.

The tweet says, "We are here to enlighten your smiles. Just like your Multi language Tag we are also planning our next flick with @AlwaysRamCharan and @iamvangasandeep to release in All Five Languages. Keep the loving coming." (sic)

Tweet gone, info tagged fake

This tweet leaves the fans in a state of confusion. It was retweeted more than 600 times and suddenly, was deleted. Looks like not many have come across this tweet and we wonder how many netizens and media have missed this update.

On the other hand, a source from the production house UV Creations has claimed that this is fake and that they haven't made any such announcements at all. And now, this makes us doubt whether anyone hacked their account and misused it.

It is true that Ram Charan will be doing a film with UV Creations under the direction of a debutant called Pradeep, and this news is yet to be announced and made official. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is said that he narrated the story to Prabhas and there is no confirmation about the actor giving a nod to the script. So as of now, this news can be considered unofficial as the tweet isn't available anymore.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy with RRR. On the other hand, UV Creations has a lot to update and reveal about Prabhas20, which has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.