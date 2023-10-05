Since Ram Charan's arrival in Mumbai earlier this week, he has been under the constant watch of the paparazzi. From being photographed at the airport to being trailed all the way to the renowned Siddhivinayak temple, the Telugu superstar is receiving the full Bollywood star treatment. Following his temple visit, images of the actor alongside cricketer MS Dhoni have gone viral on social media.

In these photos, Dhoni can be seen sporting a fresh hairstyle, courtesy of celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim. Meanwhile, Ram Charan maintained his customary appearance. Speculation is rife that both Charan and Dhoni are collaborating on an advertisement, which is believed to be the purpose behind the RRR star's visit to Mumbai.

As rumors regarding the new ad campaign spread like wildfire, an old advertisement featuring the two of them promoting a soft drink has resurfaced online. Thus, the new speculated project will mark their second professional collaboration.

Currently, Ram Charan is immersed in two projects: "Game Changer" and "RC16." The former, directed by Shankar, has been in the works for some time and is expected to hit screens next year. Meanwhile, Charan has already commenced shooting for his other project, "RC16," directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for "Uppena," with music composed by AR Rahman.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to delight fans with two photos featuring himself and MS Dhoni. The images depict the actor beaming with joy as he poses alongside the former Indian Cricket Team Captain. As expected, the post has brought joy to admirers of both the actor and the cricketer, even garnering a heartwarming response from Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh.

In the post, Ranveer Singh affectionately referred to MS Dhoni as "Mera Mahi" ("My Mahi"), a nickname commonly used for the cricketing legend. He tagged the cricketer and included a heart emoticon, concluding the post with a series of relevant hashtags: #hero, #icon, #legend, #goat (Greatest of All Time), and #bigbrother.

The shared pictures capture Ranveer Singh donning a black t-shirt adorned with a silver chair emblem, while Dhoni is seen sporting a blue shirt. Notably, the cricketer showcases a fresh haircut that recently caused a sensation among netizens.