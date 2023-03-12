Ram Charan and Jr NTR are grabbing the spotlight in the US and across the world as RRR has been nominated for Oscar Awards. The actors' duo has been promoting the film in the US for so long and bagged quite a good number of awards as well. Soon, it is going to be a year since the release of RRR and it is still taking the internet by storm for all that it has managed to achieve.

Charan and Tarak, once they are back in India, have to celebrate happiness and success with their families, well-wishers and close friends from the industry. Once the fervour comes down, both of them, individually, have a lot of things to deal with. Well, here's what we know about the plans of Tarak and Charan.

After wrapping up the Oscar ceremony, NTR will be appearing in the media. He has agreed to be part of Vishwak Sen starrer Dhamki's pre-release event which will be held in Hyderabad on 17th March. Post that, he will join the official launch of #NTR30 and soon or later on, he will join the sets of the film and will not be available for anyone.

On the other hand, Charan is likely to look after Upasana at home. The beautiful couple is going to be parents soon. Upasana and Charan even went on a babymoon in LA. Also, he will be juggling between the sets of #RC15 to complete its balance shoot and Buchi Babu Sana's next project.

Sources have reported that he will not come before the media until the promotions of #RC15 start, which is likely to happen only in December 2023. So after all that RRR has given to us from the actor duo, we might not get to see them again for a few months from now.